Senior Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

- In depth Workplace support experience at least 5 years.
- Must be able to do troubleshooting for out of the ordinary cases.
- VIP Support : Must have worked with VIPs and Senior Executives.
- Someone who is very professional and well-spoken to handle Senior Management support.
- Audio Visual experience for conferencing using AV equipment linked with Teams and other methods.
- Extensive Active Directory knowledge – Monthly security reports and analysis required. Also fixes to be done.
- MS Excel knowledge required for monthly billing reports
- SCCM knowledge
- Basic Network knowledge and troubleshooting
- Project Management for small workplace projects
Desired Skills:
- Support
- VIP Support
- Audio Visual
- Active Directory
- SCCM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma