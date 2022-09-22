DevOps Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities :
- Designing and developing the DevOps pipeline on MS Azure and software stack as well as develop the scripts required for automation (Python, YML, Java)
- Drive adoption of CI/CD automation, infrastructure as code, cloud-based technologies. Responsible for reporting on Key metrics on the adoption rate
- Maintain the Pipeline Configuration on MS Azure, integration, and deployment tools as well as its underlying infrastructure
- Provide support or collaborate with development teams specifically around customized requirements. Provide ongoing support on Continuous integration, Continuous Delivery related issues/queries
- Responsible for maintaining and adding to the DevOps Knowledge base containing guidelines, best practices, and operational policies primarily for developers, Architects and Business Analysts
Technical Experiences and skills:
- Minimum 2 years of work experience in Software Development or more years using Agile, and DevOps practices.
- Atlassian Stack (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence and Bamboo), Dynatrace, Ansible, RedHat, Nexus Repo and IQ, Jenkins, Maven, Gradle, Python, Kubernetes, Docker, MS Azure
- Experience as developer at basic level (must understand the Maven Lifecycle, NPM and Gradle) and system administrator.
- Release automation, system administration, system configuration, and system debugging experience, Experience using scripting languages, configuration management tools, and command execution frameworks
- Two or more years of Kubernetes, Docker on MS Azure
Education/certifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Microsoft Azure certification is a must, i.e., Azure Administrator, Azure Solutions Architect or Azure Developer
Competencies:
- Agile software development,
- Continuous integration,
- Continuous delivery pipelines,
- Automated and continuous testing,
- Proactive monitoring,
- Tenacity,
- Stress Management,
- Self-motivated,
- Innovative,
- Persuasion,
- Coaching,
- Client orientation.
Desired Skills:
- MS Azure
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Bit Bucket
- Jira
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]