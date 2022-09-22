Junior Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 22, 2022

Skills and Education Required:

  • BSc degree or BTech degree in Computer Science or Information System

  • API and Mobile testing experience

  • Tools – QC, JIRA, PostMan, SQL

  • Strong communication skills both verbal and spoken

  • Willing to work overtime when necessary

  • Onsite work will be required from time to time based on project needs

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • Mobile Testing
  • Quality Centre
  • JIRA
  • PostMan
  • SQL
  • ALM

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

