Project Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client in security printing seeks to employ a Project Manager to join their business based in Pretoria -Gauteng.

Client Details

Our client is a South African security printing company responsible for the printing of the South African Rand. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank.

Description

Purpose

To establish and lead company wide, small to medium-sized projects and initiatives which result in clear priorities, effective resource allocation and utilization to maximum throughput.

Main Responsibilities (not limited to):

Devise projects implementation strategies, soliciting involvement and participation of suppliers, other team members and business as may be appropriate.

Manage overall resource requirements for projects, tracking allocation and prioritisation, ensure all projects are implemented according to scope and budget.

Coordinate and control all projects related to the selection, acquisition and development for the organisation.

Establish controls and manage effective change, test and quality mechanisms necessary to ensure project success and to mitigate possible project breaches, issues, risks and challenges.

Ensure projects compliance to organisation’s project management methodology and enforce standards across the organisation.

Manage third party contractors, identify engineering problems and ensure solutions are implemented.

Develop a Quality Control plan for all projects and ensure compliance to quality standards.

Manage overall compliance to all laws, by-laws and regulations relevant to the function by adhering to the risk management plan, identifying potential threats or risks to progress and proactively implement corrective action as necessary.

Ensure a safe working environment, practices and compliance with OHS Act and all associated regulations including General Machinery regulations and Construction regulations, as well as internal policies and procedures

Advice the business on all project risks and make recommendations, prepare monthly project status reports or as may be required.

Set up appropriate pricing models, timely and accurate invoicing, and monitors receivables for projects.

Negotiate service levels with Service Providers and monitors performance to assure fulfilment of deliverables.

Monitor installation, commissioning and ensure that equipment operates according to requirements after installation.

Facilitate project team meetings and hold regular status meetings with project stakeholders including Project Sponsors.

Prepare projects financial & procurement documentation and regular progress report in collaboration with business owners.

Collaborate with the Projects Engineer to coordinate Manufacturing/Facilities pipeline management and roadmap, with due consideration to SARB collaboration roadmap

Profile

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

BSc in Engineering / B.Eng. or relevant engineering degree

Project Management qualification

Registration with SACPCMP will be an added advantage

5 – 8 years’ experience in managing engineering/technical projects

Knowledge and Skills:

MS Office Suite packages

Health, Safety & Environment regulations

Project management

Costing

Resource Management

Stakeholder management

* Risk Management

Job Offer

Market Related Salary Plus Benefits

About The Employer:

Michael Page

Learn more/Apply for this position