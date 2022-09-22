Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Gauteng (Randburg) is currently looking for a Project Manager for a 12 month contract role
Hybrid work model

We are looking for a Snr Project Managers. 12 months contract in Gauteng. candidate must have solid project management experience within retail, with software and hardware implementation experience.

Purpose of the job
To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience within financial services/banking space within retail.

Objectives

  • Project initiation – Project charter
  • Project planning – Project management plan including:

Project schedule
Project budget
Project quality plan
Risk management plan

  • Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
Project status reports
Project steering committee presentation

  • Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Experience

  • Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma
  • Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Knowledge:

  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Experience of using project tools
  • Ability to manage business expectations
  • Ability to coach and mentor teammates
  • Change management

Desired Skills:

  • PMBOK
  • PRINCE2
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

