Project Manager IT at QES

My client based in Gauteng (Randburg) is currently looking for a Project Manager for a 12 month contract role

Hybrid work model

We are looking for a Snr Project Managers. 12 months contract in Gauteng. candidate must have solid project management experience within retail, with software and hardware implementation experience.

Purpose of the job

To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience within financial services/banking space within retail.

Objectives

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

Project schedule

Project budget

Project quality plan

Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

Project status reports

Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Experience

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Knowledge:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations

Ability to coach and mentor teammates

Change management

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

PRINCE2

Managing Project Budgets

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

