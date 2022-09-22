Systems Engineer

A Great opportunity for someone with strong virtualization skills with excellent Systems engineering skills. A role for a Microsoft and Linux fundi

This is an environment that uses Cloud and self-hosted infrastructure. The team is responsible for designing, installing, and configuring the internal and customer facing servers, networks and firewalls used by the group in their day-to day operations.

Qualification required :

Microsoft Certification (MCSE) beneficial

Microsoft Azure Certification beneficial.

Linux Certified System Administration beneficial

Systems

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016 / 2019) OS.

Advanced knowledge of Linux Servers. (Debian based preferable)

Experience in managing large server infrastructure both physical and virtual.

Responsibilities:

Administer and support Core Microsoft, Linux, and VMware / similar technologies

Monitor and maintain the overall infrastructure health

Capacity and Safeguarding of Group data

Infrastructure is kept up to date and patched and protected against vulnerabilities

After-hours support for infrastructure related emergencies (Occasional weekend maintenance)

Document best practices and support procedures

Required Experience:

5 years + experience in a similar level Systems Engineer position

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016,2019) operating systems

Linux Operating systems

Experience in managing large server infrastructure across multiple sites.

Managing Terminal Server installations

Managing server virtualization technologies like VMWare Server/ESX

Backup software solutions like Veeam

Microsoft Group Policy design and configuration

Microsoft IIS administration and configuration

Administration of exchange 2016/ Office 365

Troubleshoot network issues, including back bone infrastructure issues

Troubleshoot VPN issues

Adept at Scripting Languages like (Bash, PowerShell, etc.)

LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration, and troubleshooting

