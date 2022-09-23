Our client, specializing in financial products for banks and private companies, has a perm venture for a C# .Net Core Developer.
This role is based in Pretoria and is on-site.
Who we are looking for:
- Minimum of 3-4 year’s work experience in a software development role using C#.NET Core.
- Strong .NET platform knowledge
- Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Azure development experience (Advantageous)
- .NET Core development experience (Advantageous)
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous)
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous)
- Restful service experience – (Advantageous)
Qualifications
-
Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
-
Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Duties:
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
- Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
If you meet the above requirements, please send through your latest CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- DDD
- TDD
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years