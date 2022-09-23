C# .Net Core Developer.

Our client, specializing in financial products for banks and private companies, has a perm venture for a C# .Net Core Developer.

This role is based in Pretoria and is on-site.

Who we are looking for:

Minimum of 3-4 year’s work experience in a software development role using C#.NET Core.

Strong .NET platform knowledge

Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice

Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

Experience in test driven development (TDD)

Azure development experience (Advantageous)

.NET Core development experience (Advantageous)

Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous)

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous)

Restful service experience – (Advantageous)

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Duties:

Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.

Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

If you meet the above requirements, please send through your latest CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

DDD

TDD

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

