Oracle Developer

Technical Competencies
- Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP
- PLSQL
- SQL
- XML
- Dynamic SQL
- SQL and PLSQL performance tuning
- Report writing
- BI/Warehouse/ETL
- Java SE
Education and Experience Required:
Essential:
- 3+ years of consistent experience in the listed core competency areas.
- Working knowledge of:
? Software development within SDLC
? Unit Testing
? Data modelling and design of database structures
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3 year qualification
- Oracle Certified Professional – Advanced PLSQL developer
Key Purpose:
Design and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using Oracle related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the Client.
