Senior Web Developer

Minimum Requirements
- Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma.
- 3+ years solid C# experience in production environments with web services back ends.
- Solid HTML 5/JavaScript production experience.
- Experience using [URL Removed]
- Experience working with MSSQL
- Experience in Silverlight/WCF would be beneficial.
- Azure experience would be beneficial
- Office development experience would be beneficial
Skills and Characteristics
- Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure;
- Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team;
- Strong, clear and precise verbal and written communication skills;
- Analytical, methodical and detail orientated;
- Be able to prioritize and handle many tasks
- Great attention to detail
- Reliable, determined, hardworking;
- Have proficient specification and design documentation experience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- react
- Javascript
- Web Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma