Automation Engineer

Our well established tech client is currently looking for a Automation Test Engineer to join their expanding team, working on exciting projects.

Experienced in writing unit tests, component, and integration level tests, mock and substitute, API, testing. Must have exposure in the following framework and technology:

Cypress

Jest

API testing

C#

Good to have

Html

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

