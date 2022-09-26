Business Analyst at First National Bank – Gauteng Fairland

About Us

WesBank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, is a leading Vehicle and Asset Finance bank and part of one of the largest financial services groups in Africa. WesBank has over 40 years experience in asset finance. We focus on providing secured instalment finance to retail, public sector and corporate markets, as well as related services such as insurance, fleet management and full maintenance rental. WesBank is the partner of choice for over 60 leading international brands in fields such as automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), insurance providers and oil companies. We are a global company with successful operations throughout Africa as well as the [URL Removed] Bank supports the recruitment and advancement of individuals with disabilities. In order for us to fulfill this purpose, candidates can disclose their disability information on a voluntary basis. The Bank will keep this information confidential unless we are required by law to disclose this information to other parties.

Role Purpose

Analyse, document and update business requirements for product processes, procedures and systems

Responsibilities

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

Produce high quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards

Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements

Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks

Participate in conceptualisation, design and planning of projects for product house, business unit or segment

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within Wesbank and/or across FRG

Additional Requirements

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related

Experience – 3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 to 2 years experience as a Business Analyst II

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business analysis

Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position