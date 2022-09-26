Data Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 26, 2022

We are looking to recruit a Data Analysts for a well established company that deals predominately with the liquor and restaurant space. We need someone who can interpret data and turn that information something that can offer many ways to a improve a business. We are looking for someone who can make recommendations about the methods and ways in which a company obtains and analyses data to improve quality and the efficiency of data systems.

What you day to day will look like?

  • Develop business acumen and cultivate client relationships
  • Collecting and interpreting data
  • Analysing results
  • Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business
  • Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
  • Working alongside points of contact with our clients to drive supportive, more applicable data insights.
  • Assist in developing scorecards & KPI’s to drive better business behaviour for clients
  • Learn from and engage with Senior Analysts.
  • Always ensure that the latest templates are used when preparing and submitting reports to clients
  • Determine best method to gather, model, manipulate and present data
  • Keep up to date on industry trends, best practices, and emerging methodologies
  • Follow appropriate analytical methodology including
  • Testing / baseline / measurement /comparators strategy
  • Performs statistical analysis to support business needs
  • Gathers required data and performs data analysis to support needs
  • Evaluates, processes, analyses, and interprets statistical data
  • Interprets results using a variety of techniques, ranging from simple data aggregation to complex data mining and statistical modelling
  • Under guidance, conducts analysis and benefits/risk assessment to estimate outcomes and validate analysis
  • Communicates to share knowledge and findings
  • Presents results in a manner that the business partners can understand
  • Communicate impact of proposed solutions to business partners
  • Documents analytical methodologies used in the execution of analytical projects
  • Participate in knowledge sharing system to support iterative model builds
  • Translate scientific methodology to business terms
  • Adheres to corporate information protection standards

This position is 100% remote base.

