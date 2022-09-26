Data Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking to recruit a Data Analysts for a well established company that deals predominately with the liquor and restaurant space. We need someone who can interpret data and turn that information something that can offer many ways to a improve a business. We are looking for someone who can make recommendations about the methods and ways in which a company obtains and analyses data to improve quality and the efficiency of data systems.

What you day to day will look like?

Develop business acumen and cultivate client relationships

Collecting and interpreting data

Analysing results

Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business

Identifying patterns and trends in data sets

Working alongside points of contact with our clients to drive supportive, more applicable data insights.

Assist in developing scorecards & KPI’s to drive better business behaviour for clients

Learn from and engage with Senior Analysts.

Always ensure that the latest templates are used when preparing and submitting reports to clients

Determine best method to gather, model, manipulate and present data

Keep up to date on industry trends, best practices, and emerging methodologies

Follow appropriate analytical methodology including

Testing / baseline / measurement /comparators strategy

Performs statistical analysis to support business needs

Gathers required data and performs data analysis to support needs

Evaluates, processes, analyses, and interprets statistical data

Interprets results using a variety of techniques, ranging from simple data aggregation to complex data mining and statistical modelling

Under guidance, conducts analysis and benefits/risk assessment to estimate outcomes and validate analysis

Communicates to share knowledge and findings

Presents results in a manner that the business partners can understand

Communicate impact of proposed solutions to business partners

Documents analytical methodologies used in the execution of analytical projects

Participate in knowledge sharing system to support iterative model builds

Translate scientific methodology to business terms

Adheres to corporate information protection standards

This position is 100% remote base.

