Data Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking to recruit a Data Analysts for a well established company that deals predominately with the liquor and restaurant space. We need someone who can interpret data and turn that information something that can offer many ways to a improve a business. We are looking for someone who can make recommendations about the methods and ways in which a company obtains and analyses data to improve quality and the efficiency of data systems.
What you day to day will look like?
- Develop business acumen and cultivate client relationships
- Collecting and interpreting data
- Analysing results
- Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business
- Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
- Working alongside points of contact with our clients to drive supportive, more applicable data insights.
- Assist in developing scorecards & KPI’s to drive better business behaviour for clients
- Learn from and engage with Senior Analysts.
- Always ensure that the latest templates are used when preparing and submitting reports to clients
- Determine best method to gather, model, manipulate and present data
- Keep up to date on industry trends, best practices, and emerging methodologies
- Follow appropriate analytical methodology including
- Testing / baseline / measurement /comparators strategy
- Performs statistical analysis to support business needs
- Gathers required data and performs data analysis to support needs
- Evaluates, processes, analyses, and interprets statistical data
- Interprets results using a variety of techniques, ranging from simple data aggregation to complex data mining and statistical modelling
- Under guidance, conducts analysis and benefits/risk assessment to estimate outcomes and validate analysis
- Communicates to share knowledge and findings
- Presents results in a manner that the business partners can understand
- Communicate impact of proposed solutions to business partners
- Documents analytical methodologies used in the execution of analytical projects
- Participate in knowledge sharing system to support iterative model builds
- Translate scientific methodology to business terms
- Adheres to corporate information protection standards
This position is 100% remote base.