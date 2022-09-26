Feature Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking to hire a Feature Analyst for a permanent Role.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree or relevant Post-Graduate Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science

Experience Required:

Minimum 3 years?? experience

Automated Testing Software, Ranorex

Experience with formal software development processes and methodologies such as Agile or SCRUM

Experience designing and working with n-tier architectures (UI, Business Logic Layer, Data Access Layer) along with experience with service-oriented architectures (SOA)

Trouble shooting and organizational skills

Ability to analyze statistics and other data, interpret and evaluate results, and create reports and presentations for use by others.

The coordination of relationships with and between key stakeholders, during the design, management and implementation of business change.

Ability to review and study relevant information from various sources to develop new information; Ability to identify primary and secondary authorities to validate the research.

The planning and implementation of organization-wide processes and procedures for the management of operational risk.

Knowledge and understanding of the techniques for validating requirements for form and content

Visual Studio 2013+, Team Foundation Server, Visual Studio Team Services or Azure DevOps

Drafting business and technical specifications

Managing stakeholders throughout various project scopes and phases

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Facilitate and participate in discovery/inception workshops to create a shared understanding of user needs and the potential technology solution required to deliver to these needs.

Identify user journeys which map out how a user will go through the system.

Work ahead of the team to get clarity on some requirements before the next iteration.

Create relevant user stories and facilitate estimation (Story points)

Collaborate with cross-functional teams comprised of product management, / UX, technology, support, testing and other subject matter experts to gather and analyse functional needs and user story requirements Groom user stories through business interviews, workshops or procedures and map user stories ensuring they come together as a cohesive whole.

Provide the Product Owner with key information for prioritization and estimation.

Facilitate and participate in iteration meetings (product backlog grooming, planning meeting, daily stand up, review meeting, retrospectives and planning ceremonies).

Manage the stories and features in VSTS, ensuring that all requirements are loaded as stories, ensuring the stories are assigned to features and features to epics.

Support showcasing stories to stakeholders.

Work very closely with user experience team to ensure that processes, wire frames and content are optimally intuitive to end-users

Ensure that the activities needed to fulfill each item in the backlog are identified, outlined and prioritized before the next sprint.

Identify missing requirements

Clarify the goals and business value of Minimum Marketable Features/Minimal Viable Products.

Clarify any ambiguity until it is understood by the team

Review user stories with the Product Owner with a strategic point of view

Capture and keep the business and data rules up-to-date

Ensure that where stories are blocked, these stories are prioritized to other iterations and new stories identified to replace them in the current iteration

Ensure that features and userstories are complete and up to date on VSTS

Create reports as per request from ePMO and Scrum master? Work with users to develop acceptance criteria or test cases for the system

Produce acceptance tests from acceptance criteria

Provide regular feedback by testing the deliverables against a user story??s acceptance criteria.

Provide regular feedback by validating that the product meets the business goals.

Provide support and input into system testing activities including participating in the development of the testing approach, development of test cases as well as the creation of testing scenarios

QA Testing and Test Automation

Wear different hats: designer, tester, facilitator, product owner, etc

Create a shared understanding of what the product is supposed to do

Collaborate with the rest of the feature team to ensure that stories are delivered effectively and quality standards are adhered to

Collaborate with developers, testers and user experience team to ensure that they are engaged ??in the work?? to understand business context

