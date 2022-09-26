Junior Project Manager (1 Year Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Somerset West

ENVIRONMENT:

A young passionate & ambitious Junior Project Manager is sought by a leading Industrial Solutions firm to provide coordination assistance to the PM team and help ensure the flawless execution of projects. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone who has good coordination skills to enter the PM space, especially in Software and infrastructure Project Management. You will also be expected to develop detailed project plans, perform Risk Management and ensure budgetary objectives are met. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Engineering/IT/Sciences and PM Certification such as PMI-CAPM/PMI-PMP or Prince2, have 2-5 Years’ experience in a similar role as or as a Project Coordinator with excellent communication skills & strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Project. Please note this is a 1-Year Contract.

DUTIES:

Meet with the project sponsors to develop a Project Charter and Statement of Works.

Manage projects and deliverables in a fairly complex environment, including IT, and production & on industrial sites for large corporate clients in South Africa and abroad.

Engage with stakeholders and coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within the scope and budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Site visit as required by project.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress. Plan to be shared with client and internal team.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Perform Risk Management to minimize project risks across the project lifecycle.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members’ individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels.

Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques to analyse the successful completion of short and long-term goals.

Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis.

Use and continually develop leadership skills.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A University Degree in Engineering, IT or Sciences.

Certification in Project Management (Example PMI-CAPM, PMI-PMP or Prince2).

Experience/Skills –

2-5 Years’ experience as a Project Coordinator/Junior Project Manager.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Project.

Advantageous –

Proven track record of successful project delivery (on time and within budget) of moderate to large/complex projects (>R1 million).

Basic understanding of contract management (i.e., Bespoke and GCC).

Organisational skills including attention to detail and multitasking (The successful candidate will assist/manage 8 projects at a time).

Experience working with Project Management tools (PWA, Jira and more).

Strong working knowledge of Primavera.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Junior

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position