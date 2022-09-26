Solutions Architect – Fixed and UCC at Only The Best Recruitment Agency – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has an EE senior position available for a Solutions Architect – Fixed and UCC based in Johannesburg.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or another related field.
- Current CCNP Cisco Network certification or other UCC certifications. Full CCIE would be advantageous.
- Business and Commercial acumen.
- Fluent in English and the language of residing country- French would be advantageous.
- 15+ years’ experience with network administration or information technology systems and Presales.
- Prior professional services of consulting background.
- Experience in global enterprises coupled with working in emerging markets.
- Experience guiding customer ICT strategies in large organizations.
KPAs:
- Deliver on customer POCs and ensure the testing criteria is clear and agreed upon.
- Commercial acumen must be used to deliver solutions that fit within customer budgets.
- Provide input to the strategic direction of technology investments to assist in the development of enterprises architecture.
- Translate business requirements into technical architecture specifications and models.
- Work in cross functional teams to define, deliver and support the design and development of technology solutions that are fit for purpose.
- Occasionally participate in the supplier selection process.
- Maintain current OEM certifications and obtain new certifications when required.
- Provide input into account management plans.
- Build and maintain continuous technical relationships with corporate customers and partners.
- Develop and design high quality technical responses to RFPs or RFQs and RFIs that meet customer requirements.
- Governance and Risk Management.
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Software Development
- Problem Solving
- Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
About The Employer:
Telecommunications Industry