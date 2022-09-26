Solutions Architect – Fixed and UCC at Only The Best Recruitment Agency – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has an EE senior position available for a Solutions Architect – Fixed and UCC based in Johannesburg.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or another related field.

Current CCNP Cisco Network certification or other UCC certifications. Full CCIE would be advantageous.

Business and Commercial acumen.

Fluent in English and the language of residing country- French would be advantageous.

15+ years’ experience with network administration or information technology systems and Presales.

Prior professional services of consulting background.

Experience in global enterprises coupled with working in emerging markets.

Experience guiding customer ICT strategies in large organizations. KPAs: Deliver on customer POCs and ensure the testing criteria is clear and agreed upon.

Commercial acumen must be used to deliver solutions that fit within customer budgets.

Provide input to the strategic direction of technology investments to assist in the development of enterprises architecture.

Translate business requirements into technical architecture specifications and models.

Work in cross functional teams to define, deliver and support the design and development of technology solutions that are fit for purpose.

Occasionally participate in the supplier selection process.

Maintain current OEM certifications and obtain new certifications when required.

Provide input into account management plans.

Build and maintain continuous technical relationships with corporate customers and partners.

Develop and design high quality technical responses to RFPs or RFQs and RFIs that meet customer requirements.

Governance and Risk Management. Desired Skills: Cisco

Software Development

Problem Solving

Governance and Risk Management. Desired Skills: Cisco

Software Development

Problem Solving

Sales Desired Work Experience: 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture About The Employer: Telecommunications Industry