Solutions Architect – Fixed and UCC at Only The Best Recruitment Agency – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 26, 2022

Our client has an EE senior position available for a Solutions Architect – Fixed and UCC based in Johannesburg.
Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or another related field.
  • Current CCNP Cisco Network certification or other UCC certifications. Full CCIE would be advantageous.
  • Business and Commercial acumen.
  • Fluent in English and the language of residing country- French would be advantageous.
  • 15+ years’ experience with network administration or information technology systems and Presales.
  • Prior professional services of consulting background.
  • Experience in global enterprises coupled with working in emerging markets.
  • Experience guiding customer ICT strategies in large organizations.

KPAs:

  • Deliver on customer POCs and ensure the testing criteria is clear and agreed upon.
  • Commercial acumen must be used to deliver solutions that fit within customer budgets.
  • Provide input to the strategic direction of technology investments to assist in the development of enterprises architecture.
  • Translate business requirements into technical architecture specifications and models.
  • Work in cross functional teams to define, deliver and support the design and development of technology solutions that are fit for purpose.
  • Occasionally participate in the supplier selection process.
  • Maintain current OEM certifications and obtain new certifications when required.
  • Provide input into account management plans.
  • Build and maintain continuous technical relationships with corporate customers and partners.
  • Develop and design high quality technical responses to RFPs or RFQs and RFIs that meet customer requirements.
  • Governance and Risk Management.

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • Software Development
  • Problem Solving
  • Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

About The Employer:

Telecommunications Industry

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.