SQL Developer

Role Purpose:

We are looking for an experienced SQL Developer who will form part of a small team and initially be involved in the migration of SSRS reports, daily monitoring, documenting and later assist with the complete business intelligence stack (Ingestion, transformation, modelling, reporting and creation of actionable insights)

Focus of roles:

Create new reports or dashboards based on supplied requirements

Perform tests to ensure accurate compliance with project requirements

Be comfortable documenting processes along the way

Responsibilities & Duties:

Create, change and manage reports

Access, investigate and extract data as needed

Test data for completeness and correctness

Provide support to internal users

Issue investigation and resolution

Investigate systems and document

Problem escalation as needed

Requirements:

Matric (NQF 4)

Own transport

Computer Literacy (MS Office, Excel)

3+ years’ experience working with ANSI SQL

Good understanding of relational databases

Knowledge of Data modelling, data ELT/ETL, GIT, JIRA, Azure and Power BI would be advantageous

