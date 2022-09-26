System Administrator at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

MAINTAIN future proof and robust Cloud, Storage and Web Hosting solutions as your technical expertise as a System Administrator is sought by a fast-paced & dynamic IT Solutions Provider. You will specifically be responsible for the design, implementation, configuration, monitoring and maintenance of all server and networking infrastructure, physical and VM workloads, applications on internal servers and systems. The ideal candidate should have a suitable tertiary qualification such as CompTIA Linux, LPI, RHCE, RHCA, VCP or equivalent, have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role with excellent troubleshooting, root cause analysis and problem resolution skills. You will also require extensive knowledge & proficiency with Linux, Windows, VMware, XEN, KVM, Proxmox, cPanel/WHM/WHMCS, Apache / Nginx, DNS, MySQL, MongoDB, Storage Area Networks (SAN), Storage Protocols (NFS/ISCSI/SMB), IPTABLES, FortiGate (Useful), VoIP applications, Asterisk, Free Radius, Networking for Cloud public and storage networks.

DUTIES:

Identify and implement upgrades on systems to ensure longevity.

Perform troubleshooting to Cloud and system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency.

Evaluate Cloud infrastructure and network performance in order to identify areas requiring improvement.

Monitor and manage automated backups to ensure both the company and customers backups are completed.

Respond to calls for support through email, on the phone, and in person, and provide suggestions to resolve issues.

Monitor and oversee various server and cloud infrastructure components and logs and ensure that they are in sync with protocols.

Visit server stations to determine problems and limitations and provide required solutions.

Schedule routine maintenance tasks on assigned servers, to ensure that downtime is eradicated, and all systems are kept up to date.

Intervene in situations which require an immediate response such as hardware failures, DDoS attacks, external virus or malware threats.

Pro-actively identify issues by becoming familiar with customer’s technical and business environment while providing recommendations for resolution to these issues.

Upskill team members by writing technical documents and manuals.

Document and communicate work performed in provided systems and document as requested.

Interact with the existing Support team as required to meet the customer needs.

Application support and systems maintenance (including hardware, software, and applications).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary qualifications such as CompTIA Linux, LPI, RHCE, RHCA, VCP or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years relevant work experience.

Extensive knowledge and experience of Linux, Windows Server, VMware, XEN, KVM, Proxmox, cPanel/WHM/WHMCS, Apache / Nginx, DNS, MySQL, MongoDB, Storage Area Networks (SAN), Storage Protocols (NFS/ISCSI/SMB), IPTABLES, FortiGate (Useful), VoIP applications, Asterisk, Free Radius, Networking for Cloud public and storage networks.

Able to liaise with 3rd Party software vendors in troubleshooting and ongoing maintenance.

Excellent troubleshooting, root cause analysis and permanent problem resolution skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

