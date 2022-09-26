System Support and Implementation Specialist at Bay Recruitment

Sep 26, 2022

  • Analyses fund rules, policies, and mandates and summarize in a fund setup document

  • Perform set up for new business perform data analysis, uploads, and reconciliation

  • Independently attend meetings with Trustees, previous administrators and employers

  • Perform administration process training to new clients and perform system testing on new functionality

  • Write test cases for new functionality write business specifications for system enhancement and developments

  • Matric

  • Database administration (MCSA Certificate)/ My SQL
  • Knowledge of structured query language (SQL)
  • 2 to 4 years experience in a similar position (non-negotiable)
  • Retirement Fund Administration experience
  • Financial Acumen

Desired Skills:

  • Retirement Fund Administration
  • SQL
  • MSCA Cerificate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Recruitment
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employee Benefits Company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.