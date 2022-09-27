Data Analyst at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Purpose:
- Responsible to interpret data and turn it into information that can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions
- Required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end users accurately, timeously, and
in an understandable format
Key Dials:
- Execute the data visualization and reporting strategy, policy, and processes
- Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements
- Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user
- Deal with customers in a customer-centric manner
- Effective self-management and teamwork
Minimum qualification and experience:
- 3-year related Degree (In a quantitative field i.e.: Data, Finance, Economics, etc.)
- Post-graduate qualification (advantageous)
- 1-4 years experience in Data Analytics
- A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SAS, SQL, and Python
- Proficient in Microsoft Office/Google Workspace
- AWS experience advantage
Competencies:
- Ability to analyze, model, and interpret data
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Report writing
- Knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
- Budgeting and Forecasting
- Financial Modelling
- Strong Investigation skills
- Project management
- Risk management
- Facilitation skills
- Learning and Researching
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Deciding and initiating Action
- Knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation, and operations
About The Employer:
Background
JHB Northern Suburbs. Listed, diversified retail group.