Desktop Engineer Ã¢?? Gauteng (Contract) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Desktop Engineer – Gauteng (Contract) – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Desktop Engineer to join our team in Gauteng for a 5 months contract. Please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract position before you apply.

Role Objective:

To provide comprehensive deskside support to all EOHMS Contractual clients within the Operational Level agreement. Occasional overtime is expected when projects are on hand.

Own reliable transport is compulsory for this role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

A+

N+

Preferred Qualification:

Soft Skills

ITIL is advantageous

Extensive Hardware & Software Support

Experience Required:

3 + Years practical in-service delivery.

Desktop support generalist

Basic Server Support

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

General maintenance to office/boardrooms

VIP User Support

Diagnose Hardware & Software issues

Network Support

