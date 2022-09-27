Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Calling all Web and Mobile Developers. An African based company is looking to transform the retail sector through digital innovation. Work with their Senior Developers to develop and maintain quality applications from home.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Ionic

Angular (4 -5 projects completed)

HTML – expert level

CSS – Expert level

