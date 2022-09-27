Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 27, 2022

Our client based in Melrose is urgently looking to hire an Integration Architect with a Consulting background on a permanent Contract.

Key Responsibilities

  • Develop new functionality using Azure Integration services for Serverless Computing in Azure Integration Services like Logic Apps, Service Bus and Event Grid
  • Develop with Azure Integration Services to connect cloud and on-premises applications through a unified set of cloud services with Azure API Management.
  • Develop Enterprise API using REST, JSON, Swagger.
  • Develop Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to On-Premise Integration solutions.

Qualifications / Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.
  • 3 – 10+ years Development Experience.
  • +1 year experience with Microsoft Azure.
  • Experience with integration platforms.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.
  • Knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structure.
  • Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful API’s.
  • Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such Object-Oriented programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.

Preferred Skills

  • A solid understanding across the Azure platform (Compute, Data, PaaS)
  • A strong understanding on Azure Integration Services (like API Management, Logic Apps, Azure Functions, Service Bus, Storage, Event Grid and App Services).
  • Proficient in Java, C# and/or .NET Core/Framework with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.
  • Demonstrated experience designing, creating, testing, and consuming REST APIs with a focus on flexibility, security and performance
  • Familiar with various design and architectural patterns.
  • Understanding of fundamental design principles for building a scalable application.
  • Experience in working with database schemas that represent and support business processes.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools such as SVN and GIT.

  • Familiarity with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD).

  • Ability to learn quickly and adopt rapidly to the latest technologies and best practices.

  • Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills with the ability to exercise mature judgment.
  • Possess excellent communication and presentation skills and be able to work in a dynamic environment with rapidly changing environment.
  • Experience working with both Agile and Waterfall application development.
  • Experience with integrating with Azure services and integration platforms such as webMethods or Mulesoft.

Desired Skills:

  • integration developer
  • Azure Integration
  • (CI/CD).
  • git
  • java
  • .net
  • REST
  • Azure platform
  • Swagger.
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.