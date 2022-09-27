IT Desktop Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 27, 2022

  • A+ Certificate
  • N+ Certificate
  • Any other additional IT Qualification highly advantageous
  • 1 to 2 years experience Technical IT Support
  • Microsoft Windows 10
  • Microsoft 365 service, Exchange online, SharePoint, Onedrive for Business
  • Microsoft Intune Management
  • Able to work under extreme pressure
  • Security Conscious
  • Valid drivers lisence and own transport
  • Great problem solving skills
  • Salary market retlated depending on experience and qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • microsoft 365
  • Onedrive
  • Exchange Online
  • Teams Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

