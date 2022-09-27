IT Desktop Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- A+ Certificate
- N+ Certificate
- Any other additional IT Qualification highly advantageous
- 1 to 2 years experience Technical IT Support
- Microsoft Windows 10
- Microsoft 365 service, Exchange online, SharePoint, Onedrive for Business
- Microsoft Intune Management
- Able to work under extreme pressure
- Security Conscious
- Valid drivers lisence and own transport
- Great problem solving skills
- Salary market retlated depending on experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate