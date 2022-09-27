Lead Software Engineer (IOS) at The Focus Group – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

- Proven experience as an app developer
- Proficient in Objective-C and swift
- Extensive experience with iOS Frameworks
- Knowledge of iOS back-end services
- Knowledge of Apple’s design principles and application interface guidelines
- Proficient in code versioning tools like Git
- Familiarity with push notifications, APIs, and cloud messaging
- Experience with continuous integration and tools like Jenkins
- Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.
- Experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Swift
- Objective C
- Xcode
- Agile
- Git
- Cocoapods/Carthage
- Restful webservices
- Patterns