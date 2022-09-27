Lead Software Engineer (IOS) at The Focus Group – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Sep 27, 2022

  • Proven experience as an app developer
  • Proficient in Objective-C and swift
  • Extensive experience with iOS Frameworks
  • Knowledge of iOS back-end services
  • Knowledge of Apple’s design principles and application interface guidelines
  • Proficient in code versioning tools like Git
  • Familiarity with push notifications, APIs, and cloud messaging
  • Experience with continuous integration and tools like Jenkins
  • Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.
  • Experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
    • Swift
    • Objective C
    • Xcode
    • Agile
    • Git
    • Cocoapods/Carthage
    • Restful webservices
    • Patterns

