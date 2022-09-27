Project Manager (Engineering) – Cape Town at Swift Human Resources

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

Duties and responsibilities

Coordinating every aspect of the project from reviewing and approving contract terms to implementation of new contracts, the review of budgets, variation orders, reporting of project status, project close out and related invoicing.

Perform vessel and site surveys and record all required information.

Identify site risks and opportunities

Compliant with statutory Safety and ISO rules and regulations

Ensuring safety of site and regulations are complied with

Visit new customers and ensure sound customer interaction

Review customers specifications and commercial conditions

Liaise and coordinate with internal departments within the company

Prepare proposals including commercial and technical documents in line with company procedures

Prepare and issue purchase orders and hand-over to the Sub Contractors

Update and maintain proposal data bases

Qualifications

Relevant Marine/Mechanical engineering qualification

Experience

Project Management

10 years solid engineering background

5 years at managerial level

Proven track record of operations and people management

Working knowledge of Health & Safety and ISO quality standards

Skills

Able to work as part of a team and independently

Strong attention to detail and the ability to problem solve

Takes ownership and expertly meet customer needs

Excellent network ability and deals well with pressure situations

Good systems and process ability

Meets deadlines

Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple disciplinary projects

Computer skills and knowledge of programs such as Microsoft Office, Excel and MS Projects

Able to travel locally and internationally

