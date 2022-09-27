SAP Authorisations Consultant

Introduction

To provide SAP Authorisation support and to be the first line of response

Duties & Responsibilities

Attend to and resolving SAP authorisations calls in line with SLA’s

Responsible for role testing in the QA system & drafting test scripts for UAT

Action SAP Share Point Access request on CRM

Trouble shooting SAP Authorisation errors

Runing GRC and SAP access reports

Raising requests for changes on SAP solutions management

Experience & Qualification

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or Finance

3 years’ experience with SAP ABAP

SAP Authorisation experience and courses are essential

Solid understand SAP 3rd Tier landscape

Experience working with SAP applications like SAP DB, BI/BW, Fiori or Solmon

SAP GRC basic Risk Analysis experience

Experience working with different authorisation strategies

Desired Skills:

Sap Bw

SAP

SAP HANA

SAP Solutions

ABAP

SAP support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

