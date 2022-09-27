SAP Authorisations Consultant

Sep 27, 2022

Introduction

To provide SAP Authorisation support and to be the first line of response

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Attend to and resolving SAP authorisations calls in line with SLA’s
  • Responsible for role testing in the QA system & drafting test scripts for UAT
  • Action SAP Share Point Access request on CRM
  • Trouble shooting SAP Authorisation errors
  • Runing GRC and SAP access reports
  • Raising requests for changes on SAP solutions management

Experience & Qualification

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or Finance
  • 3 years’ experience with SAP ABAP
  • SAP Authorisation experience and courses are essential
  • Solid understand SAP 3rd Tier landscape
  • Experience working with SAP applications like SAP DB, BI/BW, Fiori or Solmon
  • SAP GRC basic Risk Analysis experience
  • Experience working with different authorisation strategies

Desired Skills:

  • Sap Bw
  • SAP
  • SAP HANA
  • SAP Solutions
  • ABAP
  • SAP support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

