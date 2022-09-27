Senior Agile Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Sep 27, 2022

We are seeking a Senior Agile Project Manager to support one of our Strategic Programmes.

Senior Project Manager

Overview

The incumbent will be responsible for managing:

  • A new retail product development delivery for our SADC region
  • Coaching agile product development delivery with the delivery teams he/she will work with

Key Result Areas

  • Project Planning – Developing plans of action to get assigned products completed;
  • Delivery Management – Features are delivered on time, on budget, and with the functionality specified by stakeholders
  • Scope and Quality Management – Ensure stakeholder specified requirements and customer expectations are delivered/ met
  • Communication and Reporting – Set and manage expectations with team members and stakeholders, track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues
  • Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.

Requirements, Skills, Qualifications

Education

  • Matric + 3 Year Tertiary Qualification + 5 years relevant experience OR
  • Matric + 7 years relevant experience
  • Formal training and certification in a recognised Agile/SAFe methodology
  • Formal training and certification in a recognised project management methodology

Industry Experience

  • Experience in managing EPICS in a complex information technology environment
  • Experience in managing EPICS with stakeholders across various geographies
  • Strong understanding of Retail insurance product development

Technical Skills

  • Technical IT Knowledge
  • Scope & Quality Management
  • Integrated Change Control
  • Project Planning & Integration
  • Budget and Cost Control
  • Risk, Opportunity and Issue Management
  • Stakeholder Management & Communication Management

Technology Skills

  • Highly competent in the use of Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner, MIRO, Trello, O365
  • Experience in using PPO and Jira to manage work items would be beneficial

Management Skills

  • Ability to manage and oversee insurance product design and technical staff

Personal Qualities

  • Self Management & Personal Mastery (self learning)
  • Positive, high energy and determined
  • Must be results oriented/ focused on Customer first
  • Innovative, well-developed problem solving and decision making skills
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Leading with Influence
  • Collaborative

Language Skills/ Communication Skills

  • Fluent spoken and written English
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Ability to communicate across multi-cultures in the African continent

Desired Skills:

  • Senior
  • Agile
  • Project

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.