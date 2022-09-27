Senior Data Analyst

DATA AND ANALYTICS OFFICER

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To drive the Data and Analytics office visions, strategy and execution under the leadership of the General Manager: Insurance Administration. Ensure that the department is functioning effectively to enable sustainable business growth support and profitability, internal efficiencies through improved data structures, constant data cleanliness and insight, efficient data and governance processes. Design and implement the Groups data management roadmap in collaboration with key business stakeholders and ICT to ensure it meets the applicable requirements plus regulatory requirements.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

People management

Operational Analytics

Data management

Leadership, management and reporting

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

Bachelor degree in Data Science, Management Information Systems, Statistics, Analytics or related field.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

– 5 -8 years’ experience with a proven track record in data science or services industry.- 5 years’ experience in senior data management position.- Expertise in design, development, verifications and validation of applied, descriptive, prescriptive and predictive analytics.- Knowledge of sales and marketing strategies and tactics- Strong management and leadership abilities- Knowledge of principles and methods involved in business and organizational planning and execution, including resource allocation, leadership techniques and sales methods- Knowledge of relevant legislation.

Desired Skills:

Teradata

SQL

SAS

Oracle

Learn more/Apply for this position