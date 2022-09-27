System Analyst

The purpose of the role is to assess business requirements and document functional specifications for Developers. In addition, the incumbent will facilitate cohesive system functionality and structures as well as provide input to technical gaps resolution.

Responsibilities

Translates business requirements into functional specifications for developers

Investigates issue and formulates options for a way forward and produces specifications setting out resolutions

Determines the business requirements by gathering information, data and insights, and outlines technical specifications

Collaborates on the projects with different teams and commercial representatives to ensure all technical requirements are met.

Provides knowledge transfer and direction to testing resources as well as oversight for test scenarios, scripts and cases

Provides knowledge transfer to end users, support team and testing as necessary for any functional remediation, change, enhancement or break fix

Contributes to solutions design

Experience and qualification

A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Information Systems or Computer Sciences

A minimum of 2-3 years’ experience with omnichannel systems for ecommerce and value added services.

At least 2- 3 years’ experience in a similar role within a retail/omnichannel environment

Ability to operate in an agile projects’ environment.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business systems

Business information systems

Systems analysis

Functional Analysis

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position