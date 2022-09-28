DATA BASE DEVELOPER / SOLUTIONS ARCHITECT at Ithala Development – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Degree/Diploma in IT/Engineering/Business

8 years’ hands on -experience in Solutions Architecture or Technical Architecture or Software Architecture role: or

5 – 8 years’ hands of experience in DevOps and or Cloud Development and or Business Systems Analysis.

At least 5 years’ experience in setting up an enterprise data warehouse.

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar IT position/environment.o Exposure to and experience with warehouse tools, especially Qlikview/QlikSense would be advantageouso Experience with IBM iSeries architecture and interfaces to other systems and devices such as PC applications, SQL server, Client Accesso Experience on various integration protocols e.g. Web, Restful, SFTP, ODBC etc,

Experience on OS and supporting system software e.g. OS400, Windows, Linux, Unix AIX etc.

Experience with file handling (internal/external), data structures (internal & external), procedures/prototypes, level breaks, array handling, named indicators, built-in functions, RPG modules/service programs, structured coding concepts

Knowledge of the design and implementation relational databases, with hands-on experience with DB2

Good understanding of software architecture and exposure to enterprise architectureo Experience in Financial systems within the Banking environment

Skills:

Assertive and good communication skillso Analytical skills including data analysiso Experience in windows operating system and desktop products

Ability to work with minimum supervision, work individually and /or with a team

Highly analytical and able to solve problems on their own

Excellent client facing written and verbal communication

Planning and Time management skills

The candidate must have a strong work ethic and works well with others in a team environment

Desired Skills:

Cloud Development

DevOps

Business Systems Analysis.

Qlikview/QlikSense

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The bank runs two Banking Platforms, one is an in-house developed Application that is deployed on a distributed network topology, utilising IBM Iseries Servers. This application has been developed on the Bank Master foundation and distributed architecture which is replicated across all branches. Core products deployed cover Transactional Savings, Investments, Loans and Insurance Products. The second platform is a Centralized Solution that is hosted, serviced and supported by a Third Party Supplier, Direct Transact, as a managed service. The application is called the Enterprise System and core products deployed are Transactional Debit Cards.

