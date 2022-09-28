Power BI Developer

Sep 28, 2022

Job Responsibilities

  • Power BI Report development.
  • Building Analysis Services reporting models.
  • Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop.
  • Connecting data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business intelligence.
  • Analytical thinking for translating data into informative reports and visuals.
  • Capable of implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.
  • Should have an edge over making DAX queries in Power BI desktop.
  • Expert in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.
  • Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries.
  • Should be able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with data warehouse standards.
  • Very good communication skills must be able to discuss the requirements effectively with the client teams, and with internal teams.

Required Skills:

  • Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, OR SAP.
  • Must have 4+ years of experience in similar role.
  • Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack
  • Grip over data analytics
  • Should possess software development skills

*Background checks to be done.
General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • Tableau
  • Data Analytics
  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with No end date)
– US hours, (Flexibility between US and SA hours)
– Flexibility to work from home
– International Exposure

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work from home
  • Flexitime
  • International Exposure

