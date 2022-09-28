Power BI Developer

Job Responsibilities

Power BI Report development.

Building Analysis Services reporting models.

Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop.

Connecting data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business intelligence.

Analytical thinking for translating data into informative reports and visuals.

Capable of implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.

Should have an edge over making DAX queries in Power BI desktop.

Expert in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.

Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries.

Should be able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with data warehouse standards.

Very good communication skills must be able to discuss the requirements effectively with the client teams, and with internal teams.

Required Skills:

Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, OR SAP.

Must have 4+ years of experience in similar role.

Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack

Grip over data analytics

Should possess software development skills

*Background checks to be done.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SQL

Tableau

Data Analytics

Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with No end date)

– US hours, (Flexibility between US and SA hours)

– Flexibility to work from home

– International Exposure

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work from home

Flexitime

International Exposure

