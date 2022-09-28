Power BI Developer

Job Responsibilities
- Power BI Report development.
- Building Analysis Services reporting models.
- Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop.
- Connecting data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business intelligence.
- Analytical thinking for translating data into informative reports and visuals.
- Capable of implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.
- Should have an edge over making DAX queries in Power BI desktop.
- Expert in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.
- Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries.
- Should be able to develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with data warehouse standards.
- Very good communication skills must be able to discuss the requirements effectively with the client teams, and with internal teams.
Required Skills:
- Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Tableau, OR SAP.
- Must have 4+ years of experience in similar role.
- Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack
- Grip over data analytics
- Should possess software development skills
*Background checks to be done.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL
- Tableau
- Data Analytics
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with No end date)
– US hours, (Flexibility between US and SA hours)
– Flexibility to work from home
– International Exposure
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work from home
- Flexitime
- International Exposure