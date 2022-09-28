Senior Front End Developer LWG1803 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Senior Front End Developer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025. Working hybrid (Home & Office). CV to [Email Address Removed]

Duties:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel-perfect UI designs

Implement reusable HTML and JS logic

Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, in mid-development, with a minimum of handover.

Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Preparatin of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementatin

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation.

Preparation of user and operation manual.

User training.

System testing/parallel runs.

System implementation.

System audits/quality assurance.

User sign-off.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Qualification in IT Software Development (Diploma / Degree) or Equivalent years of experience in the field

Role-specific knowledge:

>5 years in software development

JavaScript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 6+

TypeScript

HTML 5

CSS(SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

Azure, AWS, or Openshift (beneficial)

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)

Experience in HTML5, TypeScript, JavaScript, CSS3, SASS or LESS

Experience with Web Components

Experience consuming REST APIs

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

