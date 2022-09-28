SQL Database Administrator (Cloud and On Prem)

Sep 28, 2022

Job Responsibilities

  • Manage the performance of SQL databases hosted both on-premises and in Azure (IaaS / PaaS) for actively developed application and warehouse processes.
  • Proactively identify and tune poorly performing queries to improve overall server health
  • Responsible for performing data loads & extracts, refreshing lower environments, and replicating data between server
  • Configure and maintain databases servers and processes:
  • Patch management of RDBMS
  • Administer SQL always on clusters
  • Disaster recovery planning
  • ETL Tools Administration (Synapse, Airflow)
  • Administration of the Report / Analytics Environment (SSRS, SSAS, PowerBI)
  • Online SAAS (Google, Azure, AWS)

Competencies

  • Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships
  • Problem-solving with strong decision-making mind-set
  • Takes initiative and works under own direction
  • Upholds ethics and values and demonstrates high levels of integrity
  • Methodically plans and organises tasks and projects
  • Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail
  • Adapts and responds positively to change
  • The ability to multitask and handle stress
  • Development and testing support
  • Performance analysis and tuning
  • Diagnosing performance problems
  • Optimisation of SQL queries
  • Creating indexes for improved performance
  • Capacity planning for continued data growth
  • Willingness to perform tasks not directly related to job function to ensure timely and cost-effective completion of the project
  • Proven ability to assist team with investigation, analysis, design, and delivery of solutions
  • Ability to ensure delivery across multiple projects simultaneously
  • Strong analytical and problem identification skills
  • Ability to provide input into technical architecture decisions
  • Ability to identify shortcoming and improve on current processes and standards
  • Willingness to travel
  • Willingness to work after hours and fulfil possible standby requirements

Qualifications
Must have Solid Technical knowledge and working experience with

  • Minimum 5 years SQL Server database administration experience
  • Minimum 3 year working experience with SQL 2012 – 2019
  • Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, Synapse and similar services in
  • Minimum 2 year working experience with Cloud based SaaS (Azure, Google or AWS)
  • All forms of SQL Replication
  • Always on Availability Groups

Personality

  • Good interpersonal skills including strong verbal and written communication
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to cope under pressure
  • Must be proactive
  • Ability to prioritise multiple tasks and deadlines
  • Ambitious, delivery focused, and deadline driven
  • Team Player who can work alone when required
  • Ability to work well with different personalities
  • Sound analytical and technical skills
  • Delivery focused individual who takes ownership of tasks assigned

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server
  • Cloud based SaaS

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.