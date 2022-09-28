SQL Database Administrator (Cloud and On Prem)

Job Responsibilities
- Manage the performance of SQL databases hosted both on-premises and in Azure (IaaS / PaaS) for actively developed application and warehouse processes.
- Proactively identify and tune poorly performing queries to improve overall server health
- Responsible for performing data loads & extracts, refreshing lower environments, and replicating data between server
- Configure and maintain databases servers and processes:
- Patch management of RDBMS
- Administer SQL always on clusters
- Disaster recovery planning
- ETL Tools Administration (Synapse, Airflow)
- Administration of the Report / Analytics Environment (SSRS, SSAS, PowerBI)
- Online SAAS (Google, Azure, AWS)
Competencies
- Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships
- Problem-solving with strong decision-making mind-set
- Takes initiative and works under own direction
- Upholds ethics and values and demonstrates high levels of integrity
- Methodically plans and organises tasks and projects
- Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail
- Adapts and responds positively to change
- The ability to multitask and handle stress
- Development and testing support
- Performance analysis and tuning
- Diagnosing performance problems
- Optimisation of SQL queries
- Creating indexes for improved performance
- Capacity planning for continued data growth
- Willingness to perform tasks not directly related to job function to ensure timely and cost-effective completion of the project
- Proven ability to assist team with investigation, analysis, design, and delivery of solutions
- Ability to ensure delivery across multiple projects simultaneously
- Strong analytical and problem identification skills
- Ability to provide input into technical architecture decisions
- Ability to identify shortcoming and improve on current processes and standards
- Willingness to travel
- Willingness to work after hours and fulfil possible standby requirements
Qualifications
Must have Solid Technical knowledge and working experience with
- Minimum 5 years SQL Server database administration experience
- Minimum 3 year working experience with SQL 2012 – 2019
- Familiarity with SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, PowerBI, Synapse and similar services in
- Minimum 2 year working experience with Cloud based SaaS (Azure, Google or AWS)
- All forms of SQL Replication
- Always on Availability Groups
Personality
- Good interpersonal skills including strong verbal and written communication
- Attention to detail
- Ability to cope under pressure
- Must be proactive
- Ability to prioritise multiple tasks and deadlines
- Ambitious, delivery focused, and deadline driven
- Team Player who can work alone when required
- Ability to work well with different personalities
- Sound analytical and technical skills
- Delivery focused individual who takes ownership of tasks assigned
Desired Skills:
- SQL Server
- Cloud based SaaS