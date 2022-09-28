Technical Project Manager (Construction) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

B-degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering Preferably registration with ECSA as a Professional Engineer or a Professional Engineering Technologist in terms of the Engineering Professions Act, 2000 Must have at least 10 years’ experience in the project management, and construction management of the delivery of municipal infrastructure such as water and sanitation, roads and storm water, and related civil engineering infrastructure required for the municipal Demonstrable track record delivering on project management tasks/assignments; Must be able to comprehensively analyse the feasibility and viability of development projects; Must be able to independently review and validate financial models and analysis; Must be knowledgeable in infrastructure financing processes; Must be familiar with types of agreements/contracts typically used in development project management; Flexibility to be redeployed to a similar role within another sector/geography within the Division, based on business requirements.

Desirable Requirements:

1. Experience in Financial institution and or DFIs

B Degree/ B-Tech

ECSA registered

Electrical Engineering PM experience

10 years’ experience in construction/ Electrical engineering/ electrical infrastructure

Background knowledge of Local Government, Municipality

Hybrid model

Benefits: Medical aid, Life insurance & provident fund

The key purpose of this role is to provide project implementation cycle support to municipal infrastructure funded or sponsored by the Bank and/or Government. This involves working with the client municipalities, and government departments and other public institutions and stakeholders to identify priority projects, provide assistance in implementation, management of project resources, monitoring of implementation and capacity building.

Key Measurements of Outputs:

Delivery on agreed Operations Mandate. These include:-



a. Growth rate in assets of the loan book

b. Annual disbursements, commitments and approvals.

c. Quality of loan book.

d. % of loan book in priority geographies.

e. Number of potential deals worked on.

f. Development Impacts achieved (connections, employment etc.

g. Projects Completed

h. Infrastructure unlocked and improved quality of life

i. Improved financial viability of municipalities to bankability stage

j. Revenue enhancement and increased operational reliability of municipal infrastructure Grants

k. Subsidy approved, committed and disbursed

l. Loan disbursements if applicable

Management of client relationships and key stakeholders;



Desired Skills:

civil engineering

Electrical Engineering

construction

project management

ECSA

construction management

municipal infrastructure

analyse

infrastructure financing processes

Financial

Learn more/Apply for this position