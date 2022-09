Business Analyst Specialist

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst Specialist for a 12 months contract. The client’s project is scheduled to start October 2022 and therefore, immediately available candidates are encouraged to apply.

Job Description:

To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisations strategy; processes; information and information technology assets.

The specialist BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.

He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.

To bring business needs; capabilities; technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner.

The specialist BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction; ambiguity and complexity within the organisation.

He or she performs business analysis tasks to connect information; technology; processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of speciality; and is able to perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Banking

business requirements

processes

