Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst Specialist for a 12 months contract. The client’s project is scheduled to start October 2022 and therefore, immediately available candidates are encouraged to apply.
Job Description:
- To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisations strategy; processes; information and information technology assets.
- The specialist BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.
- He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.
- To bring business needs; capabilities; technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner.
- The specialist BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction; ambiguity and complexity within the organisation.
- He or she performs business analysis tasks to connect information; technology; processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of speciality; and is able to perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Banking
- business requirements
- processes