Data Analyst

Our client in Cape Town has a vacancy for a Data Analyst to join their team:

Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends from various AFCS components such as CVMs, COMs, gates and buses.

Defines and documents customer business functions and processes.

Constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications.

Improves systems by studying current practices, designing modifications.

Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures.

Assist in the determination of project budgets.

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation.

Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing professional publications, benchmarking state-of-the-art practices and participate in professional societies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing technical assignments within agreed turnaround times.

Education:

Minimum of a university degree in Computer Science, Business Information Systems, Information Systems or its equivalent.

8.2 Experience:

At least one year experience in data mining and analysis in afast passed IT environment.

Skills:

MS Office suite

Linux

Software development process and design business processing modeling

ERP

Report writing

Desired Skills:

Data analysis

