Junior Oracle Developer

I am looking for a Oracle Applications Developer that will be responsible for designing, developing, customizing and integrating Oracle e-Business Suite applications with other systems, and providing ongoing support and future enhancements of those solutions
The successful person will need to have a total of 1-3 Years’ of solid experience in Oracle E-Business Suite (Oracle EBS). Technical knowledge of Oracle applications, Oracle SQL and PL-SQL development is required. Some experience with RICE (Reports, Interfaces, Conversions, Extensions), Forms, BI Publisher Reports/XML Publisher, Workflow, OAF, sqldeveloper and Linux Shell Scripting. Exposure to one or more of the following Oracle EBS modules: Financials, Projects, Procurement, Asset Management, HR and Payroll.
Responsibilities will include;
- Ensuring Oracle EBS portfolio of applications are designed to meet evolving business requirements and meet coding and application standards for reliability, scalability, availability, and usability.
- This position will also work with team members as needed to scope, design, develop, test, support and enhance Oracle e-Business Suite, Oracle SOA and Oracle ADF solutions.
- Design Develop utilities to ensure we have modular approach in programming for uniformity & to improve productivity.
- Work with Oracle functional business and system analysts to gather business requirements, translate them into specifications documents.
- Responsible for coding and unit testing application software across production support, enhancements and projects.
Desired Skills:
- oracle
- ebs
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Tax, Advisory and Audit firm collectively employing more than 200,000 people across the globe, serving the needs of business, governments, public-sector agencies, not-for-profits and through member firms’ audit and assurance practices, the capital markets.