Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

Project Manager
Role Purpose:
To plan, control and monitor projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) within the department, from startup to the close out of projects and initiatives.
- Leads in the development of project objectives, work plans, timelines, and implementation schedules.
- Manage activities in the project lifecycle.
- Prepares progress reports and diversions from projects plans, budgets and schedules.
- Controls and coordinates interdependencies between all project stakeholders.
- Maintains relevant project schedules and document tracking systems
Qualifications
- Diploma Project Management or related qualification (Certificate – Project Management – NQF Level 6)
Experience:
- 3-4 years’ experience project management with technical and business departments
- Broad knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques
- Sound capability in the use of project management tools and systems (MS Office Suite
- An addition of at least 2 years’ leadership experience
Responsibilities:
Planning
- Plans, prioritises, and allocates tasks for multiple project teams.
- Plans multiple activities relating to project goals, work plans, timelines, and implementation approaches.
Scope of Projects
- Plan, control and monitor multiple projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) projects
- Assist with the implementing and monitoring of the principles as set out in the EPMO governance framework,
- Assist the Senior Project Manager/Programme Manager with the delivery associated governance framework, operating model, and processes.
Project /Task Management
- Guiding sub-functional areas with project planning and scheduling.
- Monitoring progress and deadlines according to the project plans.
- Conducting status meetings on obvious/complex/Sub-projects.
- Deliver projects on time within budget and that any variances are managed correctly
- Manage the coordination of program’s components, the relationship with other programs and the interface to business development and business portfolio management
- Set and agree on the objectives for Projects for the portfolio
- Regular reports on the status of projects: Change control, change requests, as may be required from time to time
- Manage the interdependencies between projects
- Ensure that the Projects in the portfolio are according to approved business requirements (Quality Control as well as Scope Management)
- Keep track of contractual deliverables
- Ensure that projects adhere to the agreed Project delivery Policies, Processes and Procedures
- Implement and manage project risk and deliver agreed reporting and escalation thereof to the business risk management and audit functions
- Project resource allocation and management
- Oversee and monitor/track processes against respective process performance baselines, identify gaps and provide improvement suggestions
- Track success of above-mentioned improvement suggestions
- Act as point of escalation for late delivery of project milestones (e.g., documentation)
- Manage, facilitate, and communicate the impact of project changes (scope, cost, time)
- Project and requirement status, forecasting, budget, expectation management, escalation and roadmap as needed
- Maintain an ongoing list of priority of each of the requirements and projects managed
- Communicate risks associated with projects with the relevant project owners and sponsors
- Oversee and manage delivery expectation and negotiate delivery timeframes
- To effectively manage the delivery, governance, and communications with all project stakeholders
- To ensure that all contractual obligations are being fulfilled
- Maintain awareness of interdependencies for projects.
- Tracks the impact of own allocated, obvious/Sub-projects, evaluates the achieved results.
Process
- Enhance and maintain policies, processes, and procedures within project implementation
- Remain current with industry trends and initiatives
- Implement new and improved methodologies on an ongoing basis to ensure continuous improvement
- Contributes to continuous process improvement to enable effective project management processes.
- Provide business leadership throughout the project life cycle
- Participate/plan the prioritization process of all requirements received
Communication
- Assist in the facilitation of team and stakeholder meetings
- Deliver informative, well-organized presentations
- Understand how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully
- Compiles and provides regular project status reports
Cost and Budget Management
- Manage the approved budget within area of control
- Make recommendations for budget-affecting change requests
- Inform Management timeously of potential over-spend
People Engagement/Mentorship
- Uphold HR policies and procedures
- Manage conflicting ideas and decisions specifically pertaining to Business requirements vs. technical suitability/capabilities
- Builds customer relationships to provide sound customer service through communication, transparency, and delivery.
- Coordinates project teams, internal staff, external parties, and management.
- Provides input into the identification and development of best practices for working with or adding value to the customer (internal).
- Provide an advisory and support function
- Initiate appropriate Labour Relation action required within section
- Facilitate personal and professional growth of others within the business area by sharing personal knowledge, skills, information, and insights that have been learned through the years
- Create opportunities and conduct activities for collaboration, goal achievement and problem-solving to help less experienced persons in the business area to perform their job more effectively and/or progress in their career
Health and Safety Compliance
- Conform and adhere to Safety, Health and Environmental legislative requirements.
- Report any health and safety concerns/incidents in the workplace to the manager / health and safety representative.
- Assist the company to establish and maintain a fully compliant Healthy and Safe Work Environment.
- Attend the Safety, Health and Environmental workshops as required by management.
- Participate in the appointment of the SHE representative, first-aiders and evacuation marshals as per legislation and the company requirements
Problem Solving
- Probes to determine the actual nature or underlying cause of problems.
- Applies template driven project management principles and processes to simple projects.
- Acts as a point of escalation for late delivery of project milestones.
Decision Making
- Makes decisions regarding the coordination of interdependencies between all project stakeholders.
- Prepares reports for supporting decision-making.
Other
- Perform any other related duties as requested by Management
Competencies:
Delivers beyond expectations
- Energised by a challenge
- Sets new and stretching goals, and achieves beyond what is expected
- Exploits opportunities to exceed goals and works towards them, even under adverse circumstances
- Learn and understand the technology environment
Collaboration And Influencing
Motivates others to work with self
- Uses the informal structure, dynamics, and culture of an organisation to get things done
- Actively seeks input in decision-making
- Shows others how their objectives align with own
- Actively contributes to the broader organisation or team, compromising on own preferences where necessary
- Invests in building relationships with others
Team Leadership
Empowers teams to perform
- Agrees responsibilities based on insight into an individual’s competencies as well as experience, taking calculated risks where appropriate
- Empowers the team to identify and solve problems, providing necessary support
- Uses understanding of team and self to resolve conflicts effectively
- Creates a clear sense of team identity and holds team accountable for meeting collective goals
- Rewards individual initiatives beyond expectations to advance the common goal
Change Leadership
Mobilizes others to initiate change
- Encourages others to pursue opportunities for change
- Takes action to influence specific individuals, such as giving them a part to play in the change effort
- Publicly tracks the progress of the change in order to keep people engaged
- Engages with people throughout the change process to understand and address emotional reactions and maintain commitment
Customer Orientation
Continually takes action to add value to the customer
- Thinks from customer’s perspective and continually delivers improved offerings that provide win/win impact
- Shares information and ideas with customers, and challenges and stands up to them as appropriate
- Takes special actions beyond standard business practice in the interest of the customer
- Identifies and develops best practices for working with or adding value to the customer, and champions among colleagues/stakeholders
Technical Skills
- Basic Project Management Skills, Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills, Basic financial understanding, Sound knowledge and working experience in Oracle, General Documentation Control & Information System Methods.
- Information Technology /Digital environment experience
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Digital environment
- Basic financial