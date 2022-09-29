Scrum Master

The opportunity that awaits you:

A fast-paced and well established multinational ERP solutions provider based in Cape Town is looking for a forward thinking and innovative Scrum Master to join their team and transfer their knowledge and skill about Scrum to a team new to the Agile methodology.

They are looking for someone who is eager to learn and, will motivate and guide two Development teams working closely with the product owners, product managers and developers.

Your key responsibilities:

You will be required to coach the Scrum Team and guide them on how to use Agile practices and principles to deliver high quality products and services to customers.

Together with the Product Manager and Development Team, you will also review the product backlog and sprint backlog and monitor the process to keep the scrum moving, and continuously report on developments and progress.

Our required expertise:

Must have minimum a tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Business Analysis or similar field would be advantageous

Certified Scrum Master (CSM) credentials or Agile Certification essential

2 Years’ experience as a Scrum Master.

Sound Knowledge of Azure DevOps.

Must come from a technical background.

Your reward:

Salary range: R 450 000 – R600 000 CTC p.a.

Please apply to directly or on our website (https://60degrees.vincere.io/careers/job/31546/lang=en ) For more roles please have a look at our website (www.60degrees.com). or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/10287263/) and Instagram (@60d_sixtydegrees).

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Business Analyst

Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

