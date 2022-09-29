Senior Data Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 29, 2022

The Role:

  • Develop high quality data warehouse solutions in an Azure environment using Synapse, Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, Wherescape and PowerBI

Skills and Experience: Qualifications

  • Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science or similar fields like Information Systems, Big Data, etc.
  • Azure Data Engineer Certification would be advantageous
  • Related Technical certifications

Experience

  • Experience of developing solutions in the cloud (Azure)
  • In-depth experience in Azure Synapse, ADF and Data Lake
  • Experience in developing data warehouses and data marts
  • Experience in Data Vault and Dimensional modelling techniques
  • Experience working in a high availability DataOps environment
  • Experience working with automated data warehousing solutions would be advantageous
  • Minimum 7 years in a Microsoft BI environment, of which at least 2 years must have been in an Azure environment

Technical Competencies

  • Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines:
  • Azure Synapse
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Azure Data Lake
  • Azure Power BI
  • Azure DevOps
  • Wherescape 3D
  • Wherescape RED
  • SQL Server
  • Data Vault modelling
  • Dimensional modelling
  • Transact SQL
  • Automation/Scheduling tools/frameworks
  • Working knowledge of Data Ops
  • Understanding of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
  • Understanding of basic integration concepts
  • Basic knowledge of the Agile SAFe methodology, Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes and cloud computing

Key Accountabilities:

  • Implement high quality, scalable and extendable BI solutions leveraging Azure technology including, but not limited, to Synapse, Data Lake, Azure Data Factory and PowerBI
  • Follow and incorporate DataOps standards and practises
  • Participate in the development of workflow, coding, testing and deployment solutions
  • Implement unit testing for all assigned deliverables to ensure deployment success
  • Support and maintain solutions
  • Design and develop data models using dimensional modelling and data vault techniques
  • Work from high level requirements through to detailed specifications, prototypes, software deployment and administration
  • Deliver incremental business value per sprint
  • Deliver iteratively throughout the sprint
  • Conduct peer reviews within and across squads
  • Profile and analyse data sets

