Senior Developer C#.Net

Are you driven, dependable, and resourceful Senior C#.Net Developer?
One of our clients based in the US is looking for a Senior C#.Net Developer to join their team working remotely form South Africa.
They are looking for a dynamic developer (preferably with experience in various Microsoft components), who is able to make high level decisions for software development. Someone who is comfortable working in all areas of development, from the UI to the database. Must have strong software design skills with experience developing enterprise level software. Experience in design and development using the latest technology platforms and tools.
Responsibilities
What you will be doing:
- Designing, developing, and extending Enterprise applications using the latest Microsoft, AWS, and open source
- Collaborating with professionals from multiple departments and conducting analysis of organizational requirements to determine functional and non-functional requirements.
- De?ning system speci?cations and work?ows based on the system
- Designing an extensible database
- Design, build and maintain efficient and reusable
- Designing, creating and reviewing testing
- De?ning data transmission
- Creating development guidelines, standards and work?ows.
- Provide technical guidance and coaching to developers and
- Conducting technical reviews of all software
Technologies you will be working with:
- SQL Server
- MySQL
- Microsoft .NET Framework and Core
- Windows and Linux
- Docker
- PHP
- AWS
- HTML/JScript Frameworks
- Angular
- MS Access
- Third party integrations (i.e. Zappier/Webhooks)
- Git
- Prometheus/Grafana
Worked with something great and you think your experience with it will bene?t us?
Let us know and it may become part of our development roadmap discussions.
Qualifications
Required Experience / Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
- 8+ years Enterprise full-stack software development experience (C#, asp.net preferred)
- 4+ years Microsoft .NET
- Microsoft SQL Server development (T-SQL)
- Experience with source code management
- Analytical and critical thinking with strong problem-solving skills and drive to the
- Thorough understanding of design trade-offs
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills with the English
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to work in cooperative team
*Background checks to be done.
General:
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Client – They’re a Renewable energy provider
– Fully remote work – Full time & Long-term contract
– International Exposure
– 40 weekly hours (3-4 hours during US working hours)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime