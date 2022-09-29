Senior Software Engineer – Full Stack at Aspiration Software

Aspiration Software is looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack) to contribute to the improvement, maintenance, and updating, of our cloud-hosted Talent Management Suite. Our strategy is to take the software to the Global market and extend our footprint beyond Africa where we currently have clients in 12 countries.

Reporting to our Lead Software Engineer, this person will provide a valuable role in the upgrade design, and development of new functionality both back and front end and will also assist with data visualization and mobile versions of the modules.

Desired Skills:

Asp.Net

Microsoft Sql Server

C#

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Since 1999, Aspiration Software has developed a state-of-the-art cloud-hosted software solution for organizations to manage performance, skills tracking development, training and succession planning.

We also provide organizations with a unique capability-building process that drives accelerated skills development. This process utilizes the Aspiration Skills Tracking Module. We also provide outsourced Talent Management Consulting services for our clients.

We have successfully implemented our software for well-known clients such as ABInBev, Engen, Growthpoint, Distell, DRD Gold, and many other smaller organizations. Our Capability Development processes and skills tracking software are used in 12 African countries

We are a small company that is currently expanding our team and looking to take our product to the global market

