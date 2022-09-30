Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our Client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ in

Business Analysis or similar role.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking

Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions

Excellent documentation skills

Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)

Experience working in an Agile Development Environment.

Experience working with Project Management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)

A solid track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational and Time Management skills.

Key responsibilities:

Evaluation of business processes

Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.

Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.

Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.

Performing requirement analysis

Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders

Be able to effectively communicate with external clients

Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications

Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff

Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients

Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.

Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

Beneficial Experience:

Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Software development experience

Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)

Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)

Location Preference – Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Business Processes

Development

UML

Optimization

Analysis

Version Control

Databases

