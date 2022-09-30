Business Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our Client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst with minimum 5 years’ in
- Business Analysis or similar role.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
- Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable solutions
- Excellent documentation skills
- Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
- Experience working in an Agile Development Environment.
- Experience working with Project Management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
- A solid track record of following through on commitments.
- Excellent planning, organizational and Time Management skills.
Key responsibilities:
- Evaluation of business processes
- Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.
- Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
- Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
- Performing requirement analysis
- Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external stakeholders
- Be able to effectively communicate with external clients
- Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful specifications
- Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff
- Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients
- Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.
- Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
Beneficial Experience:
- Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Software development experience
- Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)
Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)
Location Preference – Pretoria
Desired Skills:
- Business Processes
- Development
- UML
- Optimization
- Analysis
- Version Control
- Databases