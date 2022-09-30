DevOps Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 30, 2022

The Role:

  • The Azure DevOps Engineer will be responsible for implementing and managing continuous delivery systems and methodologies on Azure.
  • Responsible for implementing and automating security controls, governance processes, and compliance validation.
  • The ability to implementing systems that are, scalable, and self-healing on the Azure platform will be key

Skills and Experience:

  • Azure DevOps Associate Certification and certifications in DevOps, system architecture, or cloud technologies required.
  • Demonstrate a high-level understanding of Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) and Azure Container Services (ACS). 6+ years of industry-related experience of which 3 years must be within a complex hosting environment.
  • Fluent in Azure Command Line Interface.
  • Strong scripting (e.g. Python, SQL) and automation skills.
  • Experience with configuration tools like Puppet, Chef, or Ansible.
  • Experience with Agile software development and project management methodologies

Key Accountabilities:

  • Working with Development and Operations teams to automate solutions and integrate them with other services/products/solutions
  • Providing guidance and assisting teams in DevOps code deployment projects or operational tasks on development projects.
  • Defining development frameworks for complex deployments in the Azure Cloud.
  • Being a trusted DevOps advisor by providing objective, practical and relevant ideas, insights, and advice.
  • Participating in high-level technical solution definition and design during the implementation phase to provide reliable, stable, and operationally sound applications that meet the Business requirements.
  • Writing and executing cloud formation templates and integrating that with continuous integration /continuous delivery pipelines.

