Project Manager (Financial Services) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading retailers in SA are on the hunt for a Project Manager (Financial Services) to join their awesome team!
Location – Cape Town
The ideal candidate should have:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2
- 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; financial services; banking; VAS)
Skills and Experience:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of atleast one methodology (uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
J
ob Objectives:
- Project initiation – Project charter
- Project planning – Project management plan including:
o Project schedule
o Project budget
o Project quality plan
o Risk management plan
- Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
o Project status reports
o Project steering committee presentation
- Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- VAS
- Financial
- Banking
- Pmbok
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree