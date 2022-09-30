Project Manager (Financial Services) – Western Cape Brackenfell

One of the leading retailers in SA are on the hunt for a Project Manager (Financial Services) to join their awesome team!

Location – Cape Town

The ideal candidate should have:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; financial services; banking; VAS)

Skills and Experience:

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of atleast one methodology (uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

J

ob Objectives:

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

VAS

Financial

Banking

Pmbok

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position