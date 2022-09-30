Senior Java Developer (Banking) at Financial Services

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
12 months contract (Remote role)
Desired Skills:
- Hibernate
- Spring Framework
- Java 8
- JavaSE
- maven
- Git Maven Jenkins SonarQube Nexus InteliJ Eclipse Nexus
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Our client in the Banking Industry based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our team in a fast-paced environmen