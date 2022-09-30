Senior Java Developer (Banking) at Financial Services

Sep 30, 2022

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

12 months contract (Remote role)

Desired Skills:

  • Hibernate
  • Spring Framework
  • Java 8
  • JavaSE
  • maven
  • Git Maven Jenkins SonarQube Nexus InteliJ Eclipse Nexus

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

Our client in the Banking Industry based in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our team in a fast-paced environmen

