Systems Analyst

Our client is looking for an experienced Systems Analyst with minimum 5 years’ in

Systems Design and Analysis

Solid experience with System Analyst Techniques (Architecture Diagram, understand system requirements, drive requirements, follow through)

Solid Database skills (design and query writing) – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

Expertise in Service Oriented Architecture, Object Oriented Design,

Expertise with ERDs, process flow diagrams, sequence diagrams, and use cases.

Capability to document requirements using the Unified Modelling Language (UML).

SQL – Database design, queries, reporting.

Utilization of modelling tools (e.g., Enterprise Architect).

Strong Investigative and Data Analysis abilities for problem solving.

Excellent knowledge of Project Management Fundamentals and SDLC.

Excellent knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies

Testing and validation of Data and system correctness, implementing processes to assist with this

Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend

Comprehensive knowledge of process flows and business rules, as well as how they are modelled in IT systems.

Strong understanding to one or both XML and JSON languages.

Excellent communication abilities.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.

Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant Internal and External Governance

Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)

Location Preference – Pretoria

