Our client is looking for an experienced Systems Analyst with minimum 5 years’ in
- Systems Design and Analysis
- Solid experience with System Analyst Techniques (Architecture Diagram, understand system requirements, drive requirements, follow through)
- Solid Database skills (design and query writing) – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
- Expertise in Service Oriented Architecture, Object Oriented Design,
- Expertise with ERDs, process flow diagrams, sequence diagrams, and use cases.
- Capability to document requirements using the Unified Modelling Language (UML).
- SQL – Database design, queries, reporting.
- Utilization of modelling tools (e.g., Enterprise Architect).
- Strong Investigative and Data Analysis abilities for problem solving.
- Excellent knowledge of Project Management Fundamentals and SDLC.
- Excellent knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies
- Testing and validation of Data and system correctness, implementing processes to assist with this
- Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and comprehend
- Comprehensive knowledge of process flows and business rules, as well as how they are modelled in IT systems.
- Strong understanding to one or both XML and JSON languages.
- Excellent communication abilities.
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient solution of a business problem.
- Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant Internal and External Governance
Hybrid/Remote work model (Valid Passport required: must be prepared to travel to other countries for design sessions with Clients as well as assist with system and solution implementations)
Location Preference – Pretoria
Desired Skills:
- Systems analyst
- ERD
- Systems Design
- Analysis
- MySQL
- SQL Server
- Architecture