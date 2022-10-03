Back-end Developer with Cloud – R0254

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Technology Integrator (Expert) / Backend Developer
- Sound knowledge in Java
- Kafka
- PostgreSQL/JDBC
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms preferably Azure AKS or Kubernetes
- At least 10 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such
- Java
- JavaScrip
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Git
ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Quarkus as an App Server
- Agile development methodologies
- Cloud-native
- Kubernetes Microservices and scaling Cloud-native Solution
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- Java
- CSS