Backend Developer with Cloud – R2221 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Back-end Developer with Cloud
- Java 8+, including Functional Java
- JEE 7, J2EE
- AWS Cloud Services and Architecture, Container Architecture, AWS Serverless Framework and other Serverless development technologies
- Kubernetes, Docker
- Microservice Architecture and Domain Driven Design concepts
- API Development, calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs, calling SOAP services and using Postman / SoapUI
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- API Gateway, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
- AWS Route 53
- EC2
- GraphQL
- Elasticsearch
- ElastiCache
- Argo CD
- Helm
- Logstash
- Python
- Node.js
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Java
- Python