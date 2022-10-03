Backend Developer with Cloud – R2221 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 3, 2022

Contract ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Back-end Developer with Cloud

  • Java 8+, including Functional Java
  • JEE 7, J2EE
  • AWS Cloud Services and Architecture, Container Architecture, AWS Serverless Framework and other Serverless development technologies
  • Kubernetes, Docker
  • Microservice Architecture and Domain Driven Design concepts
  • API Development, calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs, calling SOAP services and using Postman / SoapUI
  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
  • OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • API Gateway, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
  • AWS Route 53
  • EC2
  • GraphQL
  • Elasticsearch
  • ElastiCache
  • Argo CD
  • Helm
  • Logstash
  • Python
  • Node.js

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Java
  • Python

