BI Developer

Oct 3, 2022

JOB PURPOSE

Develop analytical models and Data Visualisations to provide comprehensive information to support to the business for informed decision making.

EDUCATION

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);
A relevant 3 year degree /diploma relating to Business Intelligence / Data Warehousing / Database Administration (Advantageous);
Maths and Science at Grade 12 level (Advantageous);
Qlik certifications (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE
3 or more years development experience within a business intelligence environment (Essential);
Qlik development experience (Advantageous);
Consulting experience (Advantageous);
Experience and knowledge of thefinancial insurance industry (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • qlik
  • Qlikview

