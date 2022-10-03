BI Developer

JOB PURPOSE

Develop analytical models and Data Visualisations to provide comprehensive information to support to the business for informed decision making.

EDUCATION

Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);

A relevant 3 year degree /diploma relating to Business Intelligence / Data Warehousing / Database Administration (Advantageous);

Maths and Science at Grade 12 level (Advantageous);

Qlik certifications (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE

3 or more years development experience within a business intelligence environment (Essential);

Qlik development experience (Advantageous);

Consulting experience (Advantageous);

Experience and knowledge of thefinancial insurance industry (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

qlik

Qlikview

Learn more/Apply for this position