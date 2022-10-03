BI Developer

JOB PURPOSE
Develop analytical models and Data Visualisations to provide comprehensive information to support to the business for informed decision making.
EDUCATION
Grade 12/ SAQA Accredited Equivalent (Essential);
A relevant 3 year degree /diploma relating to Business Intelligence / Data Warehousing / Database Administration (Advantageous);
Maths and Science at Grade 12 level (Advantageous);
Qlik certifications (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE
3 or more years development experience within a business intelligence environment (Essential);
Qlik development experience (Advantageous);
Consulting experience (Advantageous);
Experience and knowledge of thefinancial insurance industry (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- qlik
- Qlikview